DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,760,995.70. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

