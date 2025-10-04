DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Stock Holdings Lessened by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

