Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Lowered to Neutral Rating by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DND. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.43.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

About Dye & Durham

DND opened at C$7.00 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$6.84 and a 52-week high of C$22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. The company has a market cap of C$470.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.73.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

