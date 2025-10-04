Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

