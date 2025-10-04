East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,270. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 458,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 106.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 126.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

