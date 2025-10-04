eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.89 ($0.07). Approximately 2,136,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,673,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 12.

eEnergy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.09 and a beta of 1.40.

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.39) EPS for the quarter. eEnergy Group had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. As a group, analysts expect that eEnergy Group Plc will post 0.4001368 EPS for the current year.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

