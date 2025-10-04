Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 335.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE EGO opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.44. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EGO. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.