Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $351.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $510.24.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

