Enovis Corporation $ENOV Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 266.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry bought 2,500 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 116,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,018.59. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald bought 6,457 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $199,973.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 102,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,260.41. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,157 shares of company stock worth $374,760. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovis Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Enovis Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

