EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

