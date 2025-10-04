Erste Group Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get L'Oreal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of L’Oreal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L’Oreal

L’Oreal Stock Performance

About L’Oreal

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. L’Oreal has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62.

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.