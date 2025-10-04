ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESAB. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.44.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ESAB has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.80 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

