Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,548,000 after buying an additional 576,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after buying an additional 498,212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after buying an additional 482,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $43,816,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,013,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,854,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $129.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.