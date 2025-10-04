F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $324.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.19. F5 has a 52 week low of $213.24 and a 52 week high of $337.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total value of $416,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,482,567.33. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,796,542. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

