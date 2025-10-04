Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 189.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 719.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.27.

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,677,925. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,385 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

