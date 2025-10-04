Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

FIS stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 370.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

