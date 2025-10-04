Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,694 Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at $8,109,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at $5,925,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cleanspark by 115.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,809 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cleanspark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Cleanspark Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Cleanspark stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 3.88.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

