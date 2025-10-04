Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 48.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,089 shares of company stock valued at $794,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.1%

ACV Auctions stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

