Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Lear Corporation $LEA

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lear were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lear by 57.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Lear by 955.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 486.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $103.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. Lear Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $492,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,426.68. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lear

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

