Fifth Third Bancorp Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after buying an additional 367,869 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 855,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after buying an additional 401,227 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 221,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the sale, the director owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,672.31. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

