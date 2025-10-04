Fifth Third Bancorp Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 8,815.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1,617.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 83.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $77,748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,289,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,470,483.28. The trade was a 45.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.19 million, a PE ratio of 271.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $307.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

