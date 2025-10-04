Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Shares in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF $BYLD

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $279.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.21. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

