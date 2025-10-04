Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,783,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 894,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 445,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPEF stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $55.46 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

