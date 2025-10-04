Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 408,600.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

