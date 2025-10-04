Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 823 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,803,000 after purchasing an additional 581,313 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,849,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 651,346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 407,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

