Financial Analysis: Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) vs. Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thinspace Technology and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xperi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Xperi has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.22%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Xperi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xperi $475.22 million 0.67 -$136.61 million ($0.08) -85.56

Thinspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14%

Risk & Volatility

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats Thinspace Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

