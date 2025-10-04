Financial Comparison: MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) & Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT)

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) and MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Get Energy & Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Energy & Technology and MPLX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 MPLX 1 1 7 1 2.80

MPLX has a consensus price target of $55.89, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given MPLX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MPLX is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A MPLX 35.44% 30.95% 11.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Energy & Technology and MPLX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.3% of MPLX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy & Technology and MPLX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.72 million 3.17 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A MPLX $11.93 billion 4.24 $4.32 billion $4.21 11.79

MPLX has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Energy & Technology has a beta of 13.93, meaning that its share price is 1,293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MPLX has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MPLX beats Energy & Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy & Technology

(Get Free Report)

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

About MPLX

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water. The Natural Gas and NGL Services segment gathers, processes, and transports natural gas, and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company was founded on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.