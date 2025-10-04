Financial Contrast: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) versus Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Etsy and Global-e Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 4 17 9 0 2.17 Global-e Online 2 1 11 0 2.64

Profitability

Etsy currently has a consensus target price of $58.69, suggesting a potential downside of 18.91%. Global-e Online has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Etsy.

This table compares Etsy and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 5.78% -31.10% 11.14% Global-e Online -3.37% -3.20% -2.35%

Volatility and Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-e Online has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Global-e Online”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.84 billion 2.53 $303.28 million $1.24 58.37 Global-e Online $752.76 million 7.98 -$75.55 million ($0.17) -208.06

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Etsy beats Global-e Online on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.