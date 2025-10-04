Financial Review: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) versus St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for St. Joe and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 1 0 0 2.00 LGI Homes 2 2 2 0 2.00

LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $75.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than St. Joe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

86.7% of St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of St. Joe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of LGI Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

St. Joe has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LGI Homes has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares St. Joe and LGI Homes”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $402.70 million 7.09 $74.19 million $1.42 34.74 LGI Homes $2.20 billion 0.56 $196.07 million $6.63 8.02

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than St. Joe. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. Joe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 19.39% 11.19% 5.35% LGI Homes 7.63% 8.00% 4.21%

Summary

LGI Homes beats St. Joe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. Joe



The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers. This segment primarily sells developed homesites, completed homes, parcels of entitled or undeveloped land or homesites, and a homesite residual on homebuilder, as well as offers title insurance and marketing services. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment is also involved in the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

About LGI Homes



LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. It serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Utah. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

