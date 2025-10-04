FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Trading 7.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

FinServ Acquisition Trading Up 7.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

