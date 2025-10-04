First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $77.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

