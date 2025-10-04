Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.