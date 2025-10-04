Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

