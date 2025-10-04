Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FNV stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.51. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.