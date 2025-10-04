FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

FSK has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $14.96 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 328.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

