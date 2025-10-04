Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GNW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.99. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $750,004.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 794,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,388.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

