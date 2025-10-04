Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price target on Great Elm Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GECC

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Great Elm Capital Group has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Great Elm Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 36.81%.The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Great Elm Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.