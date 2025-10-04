Greenleaf Trust Acquires 101 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,125,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,441,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,099,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.1% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $359.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

