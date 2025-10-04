Greenleaf Trust Acquires 20,602 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 151.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Amcor by 839.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.8%

Amcor stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.