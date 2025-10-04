Greenleaf Trust Buys 108 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 320.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 338.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $945.95 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $845.56 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $921.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,100.16.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

