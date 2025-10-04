Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,611 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $45.54 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

