Greenleaf Trust Buys 164 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Global Price Performance
NYSE BG opened at $84.01 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Insider Transactions at Bunge Global
In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.
Bunge Global Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
