Greenleaf Trust Buys 164 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $84.01 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.