Greenleaf Trust Buys 468 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.03. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.