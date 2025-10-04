Greenleaf Trust Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,064,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 401,718 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 358,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

