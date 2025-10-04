Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,512,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,796,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Markel Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,943.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,943.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,911.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.62 earnings per share. Markel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

