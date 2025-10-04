Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

