Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

