Greenleaf Trust Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $339.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.35 and a 52 week high of $361.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.68.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. The business had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,414.40. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,466 shares of company stock valued at $902,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

