Greenleaf Trust Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. $PVH

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PVH were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in PVH by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 242,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

