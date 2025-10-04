Greenleaf Trust Has $380,000 Stake in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 5,122.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 224,927 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. Range Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

